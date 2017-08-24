Game of Thrones season 7 finale photos show off a momentous meeting and a scared Sansa

It’s nearly time to say bye-bye to Game of Thrones season 7. However, we’ve still got the small matter of the longest episode in Thrones history to contend with before this relentless adrenaline rush of a season is laid to rest. Oh, and would you look at that, there’s an avalanche of photos from the finale to (hopefully) tide you over before the episode. There’s a lot going on, so pay attention…

Roll call: There’s Cersei, Jon, Tyrion, Jaime, Bronn, Sansa, Theon, and everyone’s favourite omniscient being, Bran/The Three Eyed Raven.

Let’s check in with the Lannisters first. Here’s Cersei, positively glowing and clutching her belly with pride. Is she really pregnant? Or is the baby another in the long, long list of ruses to keep people in check? I wouldn’t put it past the Queen, let’s put it that way.

Jaime is sat next to her sister/lover (that’ll never not be weird) hinting at the dragonpit meeting we seem to be promised in the Game of Thrones season 7 finale preview.

That seems to come after the Dothraki and the Unsullied arrive on Jaime and Bronn’s doorstep. And you thought travelling salesmen were bad…

Jon has managed to travel down south in the time it takes to make a cup of Westeros coffee as he’s also present in the dragonpit alongside the Lannisters. There’s even a shot of the King of the North next to Tyrion. Now, that’s something that will make Cersei’s blood boil. I can picture her grimacing right now. It’s not pretty.

Theon has even joined in on the action. With Yara MIA, it’ll be interesting to see what Theon plans to do next - and whether Euron will show up.

Away from Every Character Ever Meets Up At The Dragonpit, Sansa is looking perturbed at Winterfell, and possibly taking some fashion advice from Luke in Star Wars: The Last Jedi. The hood? Not a good look. Unless you’ve just committed nefarious deeds or going somewhere. Let’s hope it’s the latter, for Arya’s sake.

Finally, here’s Bran. Doing Bran things (read: staring into space). Go, Bran!

If you’re wondering about the dragon-shaped elephant in the room. I don’t know where Dany is either. I’m sure she’ll make her mark though. Probably with lots of fire and brimstone.

Image: HBO