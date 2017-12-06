Flash sale alert! Get 20% off SFX magazine with this limited time discount code

Just when you thought the season of flash sales and epic discounts were over, SFX magazine is here to bring yet another smile to your face, with the latest offer for the best sci-fi, fantasy, and horror magazine around.

The huge My Favourite Magazines flash sale has just gone live, meaning you can get 20% off of any magazine subscription, including SFX, using the voucher code 'FESTIVE20' at the checkout.

The sale lasts until 4:30 PM (GMT) tomorrow, December 7, so you haven't got long to cash in on this blink-and-you'll-miss it offer. This, on top of the festive discounts already available on the site, means now is the perfect time to subscribe to SFX if you've been thinking about treating yourself for Christmas.

Get 20% off SFX magazine: Get a discount on SFX or any other MYM subscription with voucher code 'FESTIVE20'.

And why wouldn't you? That's a new issue of SFX Magazine delivered to your home every month, each one stacked with exclusive info, expert opinion, and extensive coverage on the biggest news in sci-fi, fantasy, and horror.

The latest issue - out now - features a Doctor Who flavoured bonanza, with exclusive access behind-the-scenes of the upcoming Christmas episode, with chats with Steven Moffat, Peter Capaldi, and the rest of the cast.

Plus, subscribing to SFX magazine comes with a multitude of benefits beyond the obvious advantage of having every new issue delivered directly to your door, as you'll receive a unique subscriber's cover each month, and will be getting more for less at a discounted rate from the magazine's going RRP.

It's the kind of offer that can't be resisted, and more than enough reason for to sign up to an SFX subscription right this moment, making the most of these unmissable seasonal savings.