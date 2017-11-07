Destiny 2 treasure chests Nov 7-13: Here's where Cayde-6's loot is on Nessus

It's Destiny 2 Christmas once again with the weekly reset and yet again Cayde-6 has misplaced some caches of weird loot. This time, he's left 5 chests hidden on Nessus so you should probably go find them and at least clear up the planet. Reduce, reuse, recycle, everyone.

Now head to see Cayde-6 in the Hangar and spend all your Glimmer on those maps. You might recognise a few riddles...

Here's where you'll find all Cayde-6's loot this week.

1. “I should’ve realised something was up when the Vex were letting me move through portals so freely. And I usually have a good nose for traps. Maybe you’ll have better luck?”

2. “I don’t know what they call it. The eyeball thing. Under that. You’ll know it when you see it”

3. "So this cache. I don't know. It seemed like a good idea at the time. How do you feel about climbing trees?"

4. "I wonder if the Vex even realise I hide stuff between the gaps in their block networks. Hmm. Maybe that's how they know so much about me"

5. “Of course, I didn’t go charging into Nessus without a plan. I made sure I had caches everywhere. Started with the first dead Vex construct I found”