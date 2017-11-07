Deadpool in the MCU and 7 other things that could happen if Disney buys 20th Century Fox

It’s not often we can get excited about one mega-corporation buying another, but 20th Century Fox holding talks over being bought by Disney is different. Very different. Not only would it cut the red tape tying up some of our favourite characters, it also holds several exciting possibilities for Deadpool, the X-Men, and plenty of other superheroes.

As reported by CNBC, talks are still at the early stages – and are currently on hold – but should things go ahead we could see some major changes in the superhero movie genre. Here’s why you should be excited...

Deadpool in the MCU

Thought Thor: Ragnarok and Guardians of the Galaxy was as funny as the MCU could get? Imagine Deadpool along for the ride. Not only could The Merc with a Mouth interact with more big-name superheroes (I can already see Tony Stark eye-rolling his way through a scene with him), it opens up even sillier avenues for the MCU. Deadpool kills the Marvel Universe, anyone?

An *actually* good Fantastic Four movie

Fantastic Four has drawn the short straw for some time now. Its latest reboot was a poor effort and – as Spider-Man: Homecoming proved – the MCU is the best place to generate some goodwill for costumed heroes stuck in limbo. Mostly, though, I want a fight between Hulk and The Thing.

X-Men Universe rebooted

If you’re one of the half-dozen or so people who can make sense of the current X-Men universe then fair play to you. For the rest of us, we’ll breathe a lot easier when the mutant team gets back to basics: re-introduce the core team, embed them into the MCU (but not too heavily), and definitely take some inspiration from the comics.

A new Wolverine

Logan saw Hugh Jackman hang up the claws (for now) as Wolverine, so what better time to introduce a new Wolvie than with the completely clean slate Fox’s acquisition would present? I’m already getting a bit too excited thinking about a Marvel post-credits scene with a snikt and the reveal of Wolverine’s claws.

Star Wars getting *that* theme song back

Star Wars: The Last Jedi is surely going to be great but it’ll be missing one key component: the Star Wars’ opening theme. Luckily for Star Wars 9, there’s a chance Disney could re-acquire the rights to that piece of iconic music if they buy Fox. All together now: da-da-da-na-na-na-na

Other company collaborations. Hello Universal!

Marvel Studios and 20th Century Fox both coming under the Disney umbrella may (hopefully) pave the way for other companies to offer some collaboration. Universal aren’t playing ball with the Hulk rights and Spidey’s deal with Sony means the webhead’s future in the MCU is uncertain at best. Mega-corporations might be a bit dystopian but, hey, if we can get a Planet Hulk movie then I’ll be able to stomach our new Mickey Mouse overlords.

The greatest crossover movie EVER!

Thanos + Galactus + Fantastic Four + X-Men + Deadpool + The Avengers. Need I say more?

Image: Fox