A Star Wars: The Last Jedi toy hints at a chase scene on the casino planet of Cantonica

We're just a few short months away from the release of Star Wars: The Last Jedi, and I dunno about you, but at this point I'll take any peek at this next chapter I can get. And lucky us, just such a peek has come by way of a tie-in toy being put on shelves early. Say hello to the Canto Bight Police Speeder:

The description reads, "Anyone attempting to escape the law on Cantonica had best move fast, as the police force of Canto Bight has at its disposal these swift, lightweight pursuit craft." For those just catching up, Canto Bight is the glitzy casino city where the uber-rich party down - sort of like a classier Las Vegas set in the Star Wars universe - on the planet of Cantonica.

We don't know why our heroes are at Canto Bight, but I'd wager some sort of heist. You don't tease a casino and police on speeders if there's not a heist and a chase scene to witness. Hopefully it'll be better than the one in Attack of the Clones. *shudder*

Speaking of new Last Jedi material, have you watched the behind-the-scenes making-of feature released last month? There's tons of fun stuff to pick out there. As for Canto Bight and Cantonica, mayhaps this is where we'll see Benicio Del Toro and Laura Dern's characters spring into action.