6 things we learnt from the Game of Thrones season 7 episode 4 pictures (including a new visitor for Dany)

The halfway point of Game of Thrones season 7 is nearly upon us (doesn’t time fly when you’re having fun?) but that doesn’t mean the show has any intention of resting on its iron-clad laurels. In fact, the photos for Game of Thrones season 7, episode 4 hint at plenty of scheming, a very awkward meeting, and trouble for the Lannisters.

Is Jon Snow with or against Dany?

I love a bit of obvious symbolism. Going over things with a fine tooth-comb is all well and good but it’s even better when the meaning of something is hitting you smack-bang in the face with all the subtlety of The Mountain trying to moonwalk. In these pair of images, the King of the North is both flanking Daenerys and creepily hanging out from a distance. So, which is it, Jon? Allies or enemies?

It's not all doom and gloom

Is it just me or is Missandei smirking? Dany looks less than impressed but, hey, we need something to lighten the mood after three weeks of fan-favourites being murdered and Sam cleaning up… stuff.

Dragonstone will be at the centre of the action

That sure looks like Theon rocking up to Dragonstone in a boat. I have so many questions: is he full Reek now (again!), will Jon take his actions at Winterfell into account (he still doesn’t know Bran is alive) and what good is Theon now to Dany that Yara is being paraded through King’s Landing?

And Winterfell won't be far behind

Bran’s creepy comeback may have been sidelined slightly by Olenna’s ultimate shade last week, but it still looks to have shaken Sansa to her very core. If only there was a scheming dickhead waiting in the wings to seize on any and every opportunity presented to him. Oh, hi, Littlefinger! I didn’t see you standing there looking ominously through the snow like the big weirdo you are.

Brienne and Pod are back!

We’ve seen disappointingly little of Brienne and Pod so far in Game of Thrones season 7 but if they’re being highlighted in a promo photo then you’d think they’ll have a bigger part to play. Basically, I want to see more inappropriate Tormund looks.

Uh-oh. Are the Lannisters in trouble?

The Lannisters reached their peak last week and – as we all know – you don’t stay on top very long in Westeros. Jaime and Bronn’s worried expression can attest to that, plus Cersei being shadowed by Mark Gatiss’ envoy from the Iron Bank won’t exactly be welcomed by a queen who is more concerned by thrones than loans.

