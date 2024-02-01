Zoe Saldaña teases James Cameron's Avatar sequels: "He's blown our mind"

Avatar: The Way of Water was a blockbuster epic that blew us – and the box office – away when it debuted back in 2022, so it should be no surprise that the sequels sound to be just as impressive.

Zoe Saldaña, who plays Neytiri in the movies, shared a tease about the upcoming sequels with Collider, and it has us very hyped.

"It's going to be amazing," she revealed. "Avatar 3, it's going to be amazing, and Avatar 4 and 5, it just gets crazy. It's true. It really does. He's blown our mind. This is his legacy project. We all thought it was Titanic, and it turned out that Avatar is his legacy, and for us to be a part of something so groundbreaking and trailblazing, it's like it's a legacy for us, too. So I'm excited to go back. We go back to work next week, so I'm really looking forward to seeing everyone."

Unfortunately, the Avatar sequels have been subject to a series of delays, so Avatar 3 isn't arriving until December 19, 2025. Avatar 4, meanwhile, is coming on December 29, 2029, and Avatar 5 is slated for December 19, 2031. That's a seriously long wait, but, judging by Saldaña's words, it'll be worth it.

Back before The Way of Water released, Cameron teased that Avatar 3 will feature a new type of Na'vi. "The fire will be represented by the 'Ash People.' I want to show the Na'vi from another angle because, so far, I have only shown their good sides," he teased.

