Zenith looks like a Breath of the Wild MMO and it's coming this month

Zenith: The Last City is a MMO with some strong Breath of the Wild vibes, and it's coming exclusively to VR very soon.

Developer Ramen VR revealed that Zenith: The Last City is coming to Oculus Quest 2, PSVR, and Steam on January 27, 2022 in a new, three-minute trailer. The video serves as a crash course on everything that makes the MMO unique as well as familiar - while the basic gist will be familiar if you caught the PSVR showcase back in March 2021 , there's plenty of new gameplay and world details to spot as well.

Getting around the world of Zenith: The Last City involves scaling walls and other structures, gliding back down to the earth, and old-fashioned running when you don't have anything to jump off of. You can combine your unique movement options with a reactive combat system, where you can physically block enemy attacks (including lightsaber-style projectile deflecting) and return in kind with sword swings, launcher volleys, and some good old magic.

More importantly, the trailer also shows off a detailed cooking system, complete with flipping patties to make sure they don't burn and serving boba tea to your friends. It looks like a pleasant way to take a break between all mountain climbing and foe slaying.

The fact that Zenith made it all the way to a proper release date is worth celebrating on its own: as a crowdfunded MMO VR game from a brand new studio, it was an extremely ambitious first project. Now all that's left to do is wait the two weeks until launch and see how it measures up to its potential.