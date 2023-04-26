Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom lets you make meat arrows to use as Bokoblin bait

Very Important News continues dribbling out of the new The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom previews, with the latest morsel being confirmation of meat arrows which can be used as bait to lure monsters where you want them.

GamesRadar's own Tears of the Kingdom preview contains a bunch of interesting tidbits about our hands-on time with the long-awaited sequel, but this particular info drop comes from a GameXplain video, where we get to see an actual meat arrow being used as intended.

First, some context. During the most recent Tears of the Kingdom gameplay presentation, series producer Eiji Aonuma demonstrated Link's new fusing ability, and at some point it almost looked as if he were about to fuse a piece of meat to an arrow. He ultimately didn't do that, but it made fans curious to see if that was possible, and if so, why? Well, now we know that Tears of the Kingdom will definitely let you make meat arrows and that they actually have a purpose, even if it isn't all that exciting.

Can you make MEAT ARROWS in Tears of the Kingdom? Hell yes you can!

We've been able to use meat to bait monsters since Breath of the Wild, so it's unsurprising, even a bit anticlimactic, to see meat arrows serve the same function in Tears of the Kingdom. Frankly, it sounds much more amusing to simply shoot Bokoblins with dubious steaks and Voltfin trouts than to use the meat arrows as bait, but maybe I'm just childish.

