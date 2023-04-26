Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom lets you make meat arrows to use as Bokoblin bait

By Jordan Gerblick
published

Skewered by a meat skewer

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom screenshot
(Image credit: Nintendo)

Very Important News continues dribbling out of the new The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom previews, with the latest morsel being confirmation of meat arrows which can be used as bait to lure monsters where you want them.

GamesRadar's own Tears of the Kingdom preview contains a bunch of interesting tidbits about our hands-on time with the long-awaited sequel, but this particular info drop comes from a GameXplain video, where we get to see an actual meat arrow being used as intended.

First, some context. During the most recent Tears of the Kingdom gameplay presentation, series producer Eiji Aonuma demonstrated Link's new fusing ability, and at some point it almost looked as if he were about to fuse a piece of meat to an arrow. He ultimately didn't do that, but it made fans curious to see if that was possible, and if so, why? Well, now we know that Tears of the Kingdom will definitely let you make meat arrows and that they actually have a purpose, even if it isn't all that exciting.

See more

We've been able to use meat to bait monsters since Breath of the Wild, so it's unsurprising, even a bit anticlimactic, to see meat arrows serve the same function in Tears of the Kingdom. Frankly, it sounds much more amusing to simply shoot Bokoblins with dubious steaks and Voltfin trouts than to use the meat arrows as bait, but maybe I'm just childish.

For more, check out our roundup of all the Zelda Tears of the Kingdom fusions we've seen so far.

Jordan Gerblick
Jordan Gerblick

After scoring a degree in English from ASU, I worked as a copy editor while freelancing for places like SFX Magazine, Screen Rant, Game Revolution, and MMORPG on the side. Now, as GamesRadar's west coast Staff Writer, I'm responsible for managing the site's western regional executive branch, AKA my apartment, and writing about whatever horror game I'm too afraid to finish.