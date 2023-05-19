Zelda is "in a relationship" with Link, says the actress who voices her

The Legend of Zelda fans have long wondered just what the deal is between Link and Zelda. Some think the pair could be related, others have concluded that they're merely friends, and many, including the actress who voices Zelda in Tears of the Kingdom, believe the pair are an item.

Speaking to The Gamer, Patricia Summersett says she likes that Nintendo has never clarified the relationship between the two and has left it up to players to decide. "As a voice actor, looking at the overall relationship between Link and Zelda over the ages, I personally love the ambiguity and that if there is something there it's left to us."

Tears of the Kingdom appears to be set a few years after Breath of the Wild, with the pair investigating some strange goings-on beneath Hyrule Castle. Things take a turn for the worst, and the two are separated again before we can understand what's happened between them since the credits rolled on the previous game.

It essentially "dodges the ending", Summersett says, so "you're always wondering what may occur which keeps the relationship active. There's a tension in that, and this defiance of a definition is something really nice."

She adds, "I know that [Link and Zelda] are in a relationship with each other, it's active, there's a lot of care and a lot of listening, and I just love that about it."

As well as Summersett's comments, as previously pointed out by The Gamer, Link's house in Tears of the Kingdom seemingly contains several hints that he and Zelda are a couple. There are various items that belong to the princess lying around, yet only one bed.

Elsewhere, Nintendo has just released the first big Tears of the Kingdom patch, which fixes a main quest some players couldn't clear. It also addresses several other issues to "improve the gameplay experience" but doesn't tackle the duplication glitch that's got the game's economy in absolute shambles.

Congratulations are in order for Nintendo as Tears of the Kingdom is the fastest-selling Zelda game in history.