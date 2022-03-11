Yu-Gi-Oh Master Duel players get free gems as game celebrates 20 million downloads

Yu-Gi-Oh: Master Duel has officially surpassed the 20 million downloads milestone.

This accomplishment comes just a month after the game reached 10 million downloads across all platforms. As a result, all players who log in between now and April 25 will receive a hefty injection of 2000 gems. They'll be available by way of the in-game missions tab and you can add them to your gem count immediately.

It's likely that the recent cheesefest that was the XYZ Festival event helped shepherd new players into the game. When it began last month, Yu-Gi-Oh: Master Duel found newbies flocking to the card battler to see what all the fuss was about as players tried to kill themselves while in-game as quickly as humanly possible.

During the XYZ Festival, players were able to collect special medals by winning and losing games. Savvy gamers took it upon themselves to build decks that worked tirelessly to deal damage to the user, which would let them roll in the loser medal dough.

Though the festival is long over and finished, it was a bizarre blip in the game's overall popularity, inspiring countless posts across Master Duel's Steam forums, subreddit, and other venues of discussion throughout the internet. The result? The highest user count since the game launched.

Yu-Gi-Oh: Master Duel is available across all platforms, and it's a card battler that just about anyone can jump into. Even if you were more of a Pokemon Trading Card Game fan instead of Yu-Gi-Oh, it's still worth jumping into and trying out, as the game will fill you in on all the basics as you play.

With this kind of growth on the books, it's likely we'll see another player count milestone soon.

