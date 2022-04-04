Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel meta unchanged following unpopular update lacking banlist and Duel Pass tweaks

Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel just welcomed its newest update, but fans aren't happy with it by any means.

As of the game's latest season, several of the issues players have bemoaned still haven't been resolved, namely a ban list that continues to allow seemingly all-powerful decks to dominate. Additionally, the game's battle pass has apparently become stagnant, frustrating players who have completed all of its tiers before a new one is introduced.

This means Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel players looking for an updated April banlist have been left frustrated, with the latest season having done nothing to assuage players' frustrations with the meta. Powerful decks continue to dominate, unless you're using decks specifically crafted to combat them. This isn't feasible for most players, nor does it make for an exciting situation to be in. It does, however, turn the game into something of a repetitive slog.

As a result, players have taken to the Master Duel subreddit to share their annoyance with the update with a slew of memes.

Beyond the issues that stem from never updating the game's ban list, problems lie with a battle pass that's gone on for far too long. It's been quite some time since the first one dropped, which means there's a startling lack of progression for those who don't wish to play through several games each day.

Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel still remains a massively popular game on the Steam Charts, even with these problems. It's drawn players in left and right, despite a lack of desired updates, mostly due to the efforts made to make this the best digital version of the game possible. If problems like the ones lined out above continue piling up through the next few updates, it's possible this may change. But for now, even with all the annoyance involved, it's still a great way to play Yu-Gi-Oh!, if you're interested in doing that.

It's time to duel, so here's our Yu-Gi-Oh Master Duel explainer.