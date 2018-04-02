Fortnite Battle Royale for iPhone and iPad is out now, no invites needed

You don't need an invite to start playing Fortnite Battle Royale on iPhone or iPad anymore. Developer Epic Games opened their popular 100-player free-for-all game for limited testing on mobile devices just under a month ago, but admission was limited to folks who registered on a special site or received invite codes. Now all you have to do is head to the App Store and download the game.

No invite needed - Fortnite is now open everywhere on iOS. Grab your friends and jump in now! https://t.co/qU3S8QAQ9KApril 2, 2018

Here are the iOS devices that Fortnite currently supports. Don't forget to use the same Epic account to log in if you've also played on other platforms - your progress will carry over and you can even play with friends on other platforms!

Works with: iPhone SE, 6S, 7, 8, X; iPad Mini 4, Air 2, 2017, Pro.Fortnite DOES NOT support: iPhone 5S, 6, 6 Plus; iPad Air, Mini 2, Mini 3, iPod TouchApril 2, 2018

If you can't read the tweet, the supported devices are iPhone SE, iPhone 6S and Plus, iPhone 7 and Plus, iPhone 8 and Plus, iPhone X, iPad Mini 4, iPad Air 2, and iPad 2017. Back when it first announced the mobile version of Fortnite, Epic said it also planned to put the game out on Android sometime in the next few months. That's still the plan asm far as we know - Epic hasn't said much more about it since then.

It's a great time to jump into the game regardless of how you're playing. Fortnite Battle Royale update 3.4 added the joy of guided missiles and reduced lag across all platforms, and there are a bunch of unlocked Fortnite Battle Pass Challenges - but still plenty of time to complete them before the season ends!

Worried about dropping into another multiplayer phenomenon? I was too, but now I'm having a great time sucking at Fortnite Battle Royale.