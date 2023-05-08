Yet another Soulslike gets its own smaller, but equally horrible version of Dark Souls' Gaping Dragon

Remnant 2 has joined the list of upcoming Soulslikes with enemies that could pass for distant relatives of Dark Souls' Gaping Dragon, and I'm starting to get a little worried.

In February, Lords of the Fallen unveiled the Congregator of Flesh , a putrid behemoth with a familiar maw of teeth. Now Developer Gunfire Games has gone and released a short clip about Remnant 2's Fae Scions, which are described as "twisted visages of their former selves after their world was sundered."

I'm assuming these monsters are denizens of the fae realm which was featured in a new, much less hideous environmental showcase (opens in new tab). "The Fae nobility sit restless in their halls," the video description reads, and I can see why they're restless when they've got these things in their halls.

The Fae Scion, to me, is what you'd get if the Gaping Dragon had a nephew with fewer legs. I can't decide if its humanoid silhouette makes it less scary or infinitely worse. On one hand, it's not as big, which means fewer teeth. On the other hand, the Fae Scion is clearly a lot faster, and its shriveled-up face - if you can call that a face - is arguably more off-putting than its toothy torso.

The Fae Scion has one-upped the old Gaping Dragon in at least one way: instead of having some asshole off-screen shoot you with magic during the fight, this thing has its own magic projectiles. But it's still carrying on the tradition of one of its attacks basically being 'eats you alive,' and I absolutely, positively cannot wait to die to this just to see what the death animation looks like.

Remnant 2 is out this summer, and thus far looks like a solid follow-up to one of the more unique and well-received Soulslikes out there, so we won't have to wait long to get acquainted.