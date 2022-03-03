Yakuza developer RGG Studio is working on ‘a lot’ of unannounced titles

Yakuza developer RGG Studio has many more projects in the works beyond Yakuza 8.

In a recent interview with Japanese outlet Den Famitsu Gamer (via The Tojo Dojo), new RGG Studio head Masayoshi Yokoyama confirmed that there are "a lot of unannounced titles" in development at this time.

"At some point I’ll be able to discuss some things that I think will surprise you all, so look forward to that," said Yokoyama.

Though he couldn't talk about anything beyond Yakuza 8 at the moment, he made it clear that the team is still going full steam ahead when it comes to pushing out new titles.

In November, Yokoyama also confirmed that RGG Studio was working on a new IP that didn't belong to either the Yakuza or Judgment series. There haven't been any additional details about what that could be, but it certainly seems that there's a lot at play here.

We'll likely see Yakuza 8 hit shelves in the near future before we hear more about what Yokoyama and the team have planned. A sequel to Yakuza: Like a Dragon, the latest entry in the long-running JRPG series, it's set to continue the story of protagonist Ichiban Kasuga.

"This game is currently being developed by producer Sakamoto and directors Horii, Ito and Mitake. I myself along with Takeuchi and Furuta are working on the story," Yokoyama wrote in an October 2021 blog post, adding that the studio wants the sequel to feel "different but the same."

It may be some time before we hear additional updates on what's brewing at RGG Studio, but there should be a flurry of updates on the horizon.

