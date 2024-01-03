XCOM strategy game veteran of over 20 years wants to do a life sim: “there’s something about life in miniature that I think is just naturally appealing”

XCOM and Marvel's Midnight Suns director would love to do a life simulation game because they feel "original" and "authentic."

Last year, Solomon appeared on the 'My Perfect Console' podcast, shortly after he had departed XCOM and Marvel's Midnight Suns studio Firaxis after more than 20 years. The veteran developer said he was excited by the idea of life sim games, and that's something RockPaperShotgun asked him about in an interview from last year's Game Developer's Conference.

"Without talking specifically about what it is I want to do, I think that the appeal of life sims is kind of manifold, but I think that, one, it's just life in miniature, right? From model train sets to doll houses to army men, there's something about life in miniature that I think is just naturally appealing," Solomon said when the outlet asked what he enjoyed about the genre.

Solomon went on to call life sim games "playful" by nature, and ones that invited and encouraged experimentation. "Simulations can really delight you, because they're following these rules that sometimes are hidden from you. And they can surprise you, and it just feels more authentic," he continued, even pointing to Dwarf Fortress as a simulation game that could really "surprise" players.

Asked if it was player stories that emerged from life sim games that intrigued him, Solomon's answer was an emphatic yes. "Everything feels original to you because it's procedural. And when it feels original, it feels authentic. And it feels shareable. Even if it's just turning to your partner and saying, 'You're never going to believe what just happened!' Whether it's Dwarf Fortress, or whether it's The Sims or whatever it is, simulation can create some really fun experiences," Solomon added.

Despite all this, we still don't know what Solomon's next venture actually is - the veteran strategy developer hasn't announced whatever it is he's doing next since he departed Firaxis last year. In terms of life sims though, we've still got The Sims 5 somewhere on the horizon, and competitor Life By You going into early access later this year.

