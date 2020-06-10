Xbox Series X will "play thousands of games at launch"

Xbox Series X will have thousands of playable games at launch, according to an Xbox Wire blog post from Jason Ronald, the director of program management on Xbox Series X. The news reaffirms Microsoft's backwards compatible promises as a big new event for the console looms.

"Xbox Series X is now in the hands of our 15 Xbox Game Studios teams and the biggest names from our network of game development and publishing studios worldwide, ensuring Xbox Series X will power a new generation of blockbuster games, like Halo Infinite," the statement reads. "Additionally, we’re empowering you to play thousands of games at launch because we believe strongly in delivering compatibility across four generations of Xbox and we know you want this too."

Microsoft has already confirmed the Xbox Series X will be backwards compatible across all Xbox generations in a February post and as we previously reported , commitment to backwards compatibility has been a core ideology for the Microsoft team. Phil Spencer wrote a blog post back in March on the Xbox Series X's impressive collection of backwards-compatible games, and how they'll benefit from the new hardware. The post reads: "Our commitment to compatibility means existing Xbox One games, including backward-compatible Xbox 360 and original Xbox games, look and play better than ever before. Your favorite games, including titles in Xbox Game Pass, benefit from steadier framerates, faster load times, and improved resolution and visual fidelity – all with no developer work required. Your Xbox One gaming accessories also come forward with you."

Thousands of available games spanning four generations of Xbox consoles means you'll have access to some games that are nearly 20 years old on the Xbox Series X. That's pretty impressive, I have to say.