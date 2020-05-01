Xbox playable Game Festival will be part of Summer Game Festival

An Xbox playable Game Festival this summer has been revealed by The Game Awards producer Geoff Keighley.

Announcing the playable game festival in a tweet, Keighley explained that it would be similar to the Steam Game Festival , which is due to begin on June 9, and will offer PC players a chance to sample demos of upcoming games. If that's the case, then players can expect to be able to download demos to try out on their Xbox this summer.

A number of principles guide @summergamefest -- Digital events, in-game events, and playable content. You already know about @Steam Game Festival, and today we're also announcing that @xbox is planning a playable Game Festival too this summer. More to come!May 1, 2020

Keighley didn't confirm what Xbox had planned or when we can expect to see it, but promised more details soon. With next week's Inside Xbox offering up a look at upcoming Xbox Series X games from global developers , it might also bring more details about what we can expect from the Xbox Game Festival.

Also, considering this year's earlier Spring Steam Game Festival offered players a chance to sample 40 indie games after GDC was cancelled, there's a chance Xbox gamers could have a huge selection of games to sample this summer.

This news came as part of the reveal of Keighley's Summer Games Festival, which the producer revealed will run from May to August and will include updates from the likes of Activision Publishing, Bethesda, CD Projekt Red, Microsoft, Sony Interactive Entertainment, and more.

Despite the cancellation of E3 this year, it seems like there will be a huge influx of games announcements throughout the summer, especially with the launch of the PS5 and Xbox Series X later in the year. Make sure you head back to GamesRadar for the latest next-gen news as it happens.

