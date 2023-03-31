Xbox Game Pass Friends & Family is available in the US, but the price might make you balk

By Jasmine Gould-Wilson
published

I would hate to be the account holder on this one

Xbox Game Pass
The Friends & Family subscription model for Xbox Game Pass has arrived in the USA, meaning you can share an account between five people for around US$40.

Although the monthly plan has been available in other countries for a number of months, Twitter user Jawmuncher posted screenshots of the announcement in a tweet (opens in new tab). It's grim news if you were expecting it for the rumored price point of US$25 per subscription; looking at Jawmuncher's findings, the shared account will set you back almost twice that much.

With Netflix having cracked down on password sharing earlier this year, it seems Microsoft has recognised our penchant for cost-cutting workarounds when it comes to monthly subscription services. Split evenly between five people, the steep US$39.95 price tag for a Family & Friends plan doesn't sound too bad. 

Round it up by 5 cents, it would work out to an even split of US$8 per person, per month – not too shabby if you have friends and family who can actually commit to paying you back. If not, well, I wouldn't want to foot the bill for this one.

Given how Xbox recently scrapped its first three months discount, the Family & Friends plan could be an enviable option if you're looking to shave down your monthly Game Pass expenses. A standard plan for either PC or console currently costs US$9.99, with Game Pass Ultimate coming in at $14.99. 

Sharing a plan with your buddies would save each of you a couple bucks a month, and although an annual save of around US$25 doesn't sound like much, it's nothing to sniff at.

