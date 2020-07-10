X-Men group editor says some teased 'Dawn of X' titles may not be coming after all

Marvel's X-Men line has expanded steadily since the launch of the 'Dawn of X' era which moved mutantkind to Krakoa with a totally new status quo, and a new vision from writer Jonathan Hickman which extends across the line. However, several planned series that Marvel even went so far as to announce may or may not actually come to fruition, according to X-Men group editor Jordan D. White.

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

"Well, like I said, the plan is very agile and shifts with circumstances. A number of our plans changed between our X-Summit and now based on the hugely shifting circumstances of the world, the industry, our company, and our creators," White tells Newsarama when asked about the missing series. "There are books that were going to happen that are not going to happen now… and books that didn't exist that now will. I don’t think it's too crazy to say a global crisis shifted some of our plans."

White didn't specify how plans had changed, or which titles may or may not arrive as they were initially announced. Planned series that have not been solicited for a current release date include Children of the Atom (which was solicited prior to COVID-19 caused industry-wide delays), as well as titles based on Moira X and X-Corp which, though announced, were not officially solicited prior to COVID-19.

Additionally, the delayed Free Comic Book Day 2020: X-Men (now due out July 15) has a story solicited to "foreshadow an upcoming epic tale from Tom Taylor and Iban Coello," while being unclear if that "tale" would be in an existing book or a new series.

(Image credit: Mike Allred (Marvel Comics))

Another title, Peter Milligan and Mike Allred's X-Cellent, which is planned to spin-off their classic X-Statix series, also remains unsolicited.

Conversely, Marvel's planned X-Men crossover 'X of Swords', the first in the 'Dawn of X' era, has nearly doubled in size since it was announced.

"'X of Swords' is bigger and crazier than it was originally and I think folks are going to love it," White explains. "Some big pieces are put in place in that story that will shape things afterwards. And then, once it wraps up…well, your favorite X-Books will feel the ramifications of those swords clashing… along with maybe a new surprise or two."

Look for Newsarama's full interview with White later this month on Newsarama.