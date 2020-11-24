World of Warcraft speedrunner makes it to new level cap in under 6 hours

A World of Warcraft speedrunner has hit the new max level in under 6 hours of playtime.

The latest World of Warcraft expansion, Shadowlands , launched last night and players from all over the world are diving back in to experience the new story. Some avid players, Alliance and Horde alike, are taking it to the next level by competing in a world-first race to make it to max level first, with others attempting to reach level 60 in the fastest possible time. Unfortunately, however, they've already been beaten to the punch.

DesMephisto, World of Warcraft’s top speedrunner, managed to hit the max level of 60 in just 5 hours 37 minutes and has created his own complex speedrunning guide just in case you want to give it a go yourself.

You can find DesMephisto’s guide online which holds everything you need to know to get from level 50 to 60 in the fastest time possible with helpful step-by-step instructions to guide you. Shadowlands introduces six new zones including The Maw, Oribos, Bastion, Maldraxxus, Ardenweald, and Revendreth, each of which you can explore as you progress through the story. DesMephisto’s guide also helps you get through these areas as fast as possible in order to complete the story campaign and reach max level.

It’s been two years since a new World of Warcraft expansion was released, and since then Blizzard has switched up the classic levelling experience for a new player friendly approach. The max level up until a few months ago was 120 but was downgraded and squished to level 50. Now new, returning and long-time players will be able to level to the new max of 60 in Shadowlands.