World of Tanks studio is exiting Belarus and Russia with immediate effect

World of Tanks developer Wargaming has announced it will depart Belarus and Russia.

The Belarusian video game developer announced earlier today on April 4 that it would be departing both nations with immediate effect. "Over the past weeks, Wargaming has been conducting a strategic review of business operations worldwide," the company stated via a press release. "The company has decided it will not own or operate any businesses in Russia and Belarus."

"Effective March 31 the company transferred its live games business in Russia and Belarus to the local management of Lesta Studio which is no longer affiliated with Wargaming," the press release continued. It sounds as though Wargaming will hand its Russian-facing business over to those based in the St. Petersburg office with immediate effect.

"The company will not profit from this process either today or going forward. Much to the contrary, we expect to suffer substantial losses as a direct result of this decision," Wargaming said. "We will provide as much severance and support as possible to employees affected by the change."

Going forward, Wargaming's products will still be available in Belarus and Russia, however. The press release states that "the live products will remain available in Russia and Belarus," but they will be operated by the new owner, pointing to Wargaming distancing itself with the Belarusian and Russian community surrounding their games.

Additionally, Wargaming has also begun the process of closing its studio in Minsk, Belarus. "Heads of Products and Services will be meeting with their teams shortly to discuss the impact of this decision on each department," the press release states.

If you want to help the people of Ukraine, consider donating to The Ukrainian Red Cross, which is providing vital aid on the ground; Doctors Without Borders, a group working with local volunteers and healthcare professionals; and The Kyiv Independent, a Ukraine-based English-language newspaper which is keeping the world informed of what's happening on the ground.