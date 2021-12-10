Wonder Woman game in the works at Middle-earth: Shadow of War dev Monolith

A Wonder Woman game is on the way, with Middle-earth: Shadow of War developer Monolith Productions at the helm.

As is superhero video game tradition, the Wonder Woman announcement teaser is an opaque cinematic which tells us nothing about how the game actually plays, but it's still some exciting stuff. Monolith's pedigree would suggest a third-person action game with a possible open-world bend, but the studio's also worked on first-person shooters like F.E.A.R. and, more pertinently, Gotham City Impostors, so there's plenty of wiggle room here.

Monolith and Warner Bros. Games didn't specify platforms or a release date for Wonder Woman, so don't expect to play it for a couple of years at least.

This story is developing…