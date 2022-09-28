Wonder Man and Beast's buddy title returns in a special 'Marvel Tales' edition

Bert and Ernie ... Peanut butter and jelly ... Wongers and Madisynn ... Beast and Wonder Man. Some things just go together in perfect pairs.

What's that you say? You didn't realize that founding X-Man Beast and longtime Avenger Wonder Man are actually the best of pals?

Well, you're in luck because Marvel Comics is about to serve up a double dose of comical camaraderie from Hank McCoy and Simon Williams with a reprinting of Avengers Two: Wonder Man and Beast, an early '00s limited series by writer Roger Stern and artist Mark Bagley which puts the super-friends on their own buddy adventure.

Avengers Two: Wonder Man and Beast – Marvel Tales #1 cover art (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

(opens in new tab)

No stranger to the Avengers, Stern wrote the team's adventures for an extended run in the late '70s and most of the '80s and is one of the writers who helped solidify and characterize the mirthful friendship between Beast and Wonder Man in the first place, back when Beast was briefly an Avenger.

(And though Beast's era as an Avenger was all-too-short, it was also definitive, leading his association with the team to be an ongoing plot point even into current continuity).

Avengers Two: Wonder Man and Beast was originally published back in 2000, alongside the then-contemporary Avengers title by writer Kurt Busiek and artist George Pérez, which redefined the team in classic terms for the modern era.

The limited series spun out of an issue of the main Avengers series in which Beast and Wonder Man reunite after several years apart and enjoy a night on the town as only two Avengers can.

Now the three-issue series will be reprinted in a single oversize issue under the 'Marvel Tales' banner, with a brand new cover from artist Nick Bradshaw, seen here. Avengers Two: Wonder Man and Beast - Marvel Tales goes on sale January 15.

Hank and Simon ranked #5 on Newsarama's list of the best superhero best friends.