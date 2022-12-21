Women of Marvel 2023 puts the spotlight on Silk, Black Cat, America Chavez, Kate Bishop, She-Hulk and more

Women of Marvel has become a hallmark of Marvel Comics with a tradition of comics, podcasts, convention panels, and more. And in March, the branding returns to its comic book roots with Women of Marvel 2023 #1, an anthology one-shot that features numerous women creators and characters in a variety of stories.

Along with the overall announcement, Marvel has also announced the details of three of the planned stories for the anthology one shot.

First, Rebecca Roanhorse (writer of the recent Phoenix Song: Echo limited series) will write a She-Hulk story in which Shulkie returns to her fourth-wall-breaking roots to "provide one-of-a-kind commentary in a brilliant framing story." No artist for the story has been named.

Then, long-time Silk artist Stacey Lee returns to Marvel alongside writer Melissa Flores (known for writing Boom!'s Mighty Morphin Power Rangers title) for a team-up between fan-favorite Young Avengers/West Coast Avengers teammates America Chavez and Kate Bishop in which they come together "on a pulse-punching rescue mission to save one of their own!"

And speaking of Silk (and team-ups) she and Black Cat will attempt to enjoy a night out which "turns deadly" in a story written by City of Secrets author Victoria Ying alongside artist Jodi Nishijima, known for her work on Spider-Gwen: Gwenverse.

The announcement names artist Giulia Gualazzi as a contributor to the one-shot, though not to which story she'll contribute. Additionally, Marvel has unveiled three covers by Erica D'Urso, Joelle Jones, and Marguerite Sauvage, all seen here:

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Marvel also promises more stories in the one-shot with more creators to be named as well.

Women of Marvel 2023 #1 goes on sale March 22.

