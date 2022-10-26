Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty release date announced

Team Ninja's Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty will launch early next year.

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty will release on March 3rd, 2023. As previously confirmed, the game will be coming to PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X. On top of that, the game will be live on Game Pass day and date.

The latest from Team Ninja - most famous for the Ninja Gaiden franchise - is a new action RPG set during the Three Kingdoms era - only with a lot more monsters and dragons. It looks to be walking in the same footsteps as Nioh as an unforgiving adventure, where you will need to master the attack patterns of enemies and bosses, making use of deflects and counters. While it will almost certainly be closer to Nioh, it certainly looks to be in the mold of a Dark Souls-like game.

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty was first announced this summer (opens in new tab) during the Xbox Bethesda Showcase, where it was confirmed to be coming to Game Pass on launch. That means, if you are a subscriber, you'll be able to boot up Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty at no extra cost.

While there is still time for the month to fill up, Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty is currently fairly free on the calendar. It will have to contend with Skull and Bones (opens in new tab) a week later, as well as Resident Evil 4 remake (opens in new tab) at the end of the month but as of right now, it won't have too many direct competitors. With the title available to Game Pass subscribers and not too much (currently) slated for the time, there's every chance that Team Ninja's latest title could be a sleeper hit.

