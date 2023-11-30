With a GTA 6 reveal imminent, pranksters are moving onto the dedicated GTA 7 subreddit to leave messages for their grandchildren: "I was here"

We may be on the verge of getting our first look at GTA 6 , but that hasn't stopped fans from creating a Reddit community dedicated to GTA 7.

As highlighted in the standard GTA subreddit, someone has taken it upon themselves to get a head start when it comes to talking about GTA 7. The subreddit, appropriately called r/GTA7 is a place for "discussion of leaks, ideas, and theories of GTA7," as well as "and another way to speculate about GTA 6." There's nothing wrong with being prepared for these things, but we'll likely be waiting quite a while between the two Rockstar games.

As you'd expect, r/GTA7 isn't quite as busy as the other GTA subreddits - although we're sure it'll pick up once we get some more GTA 6 content. One thing I've personally enjoyed seeing is the amount of posts players have left for their grandchildren, who are likely to be the ones playing the seventh installment of the GTA series in several years' time.

"Dear grandchildren! I'm posting this when GTA 6 is still not released. Hopefully, you guys can play GTA 7 and let me play in my deathbed with you guys. Thanks; that's all," one post reads .

"I was here. This is just for my great grandchildren to see," another user writes . "To anyone who sees this in the future, waiting for GTA 6 was one hell of a ride. over 10 years of waiting. It was announced a week or two ago. Please reply to this when GTA 7 is announced," someone else has shared .

I love the time capsule feel of this subreddit, especially as there are also a few theories floating around in the online community - mainly about the future game's setting and gameplay features. It'll be interesting to see if any of these end up coming to fruition in 2030 or whenever it is we actually end up getting GTA 7.

Although, I do draw the line at the GTA 8 , GTA 9 , GTA 10 , GTA 11 , GTA 12 , and GTA 13 subreddits.