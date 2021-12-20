Win Tech Noir: The Art of James Cameron

A concept sketch for the Power Loader from Aliens.
(Image credit: Titan Books)

Everyone knows that James Cameron is something of a directorial genius. Plenty of people are aware of his flair for visual effects too. But do you appreciate what a talented artist he is?

New book Tech Noir: The Art of James Cameron raids the personal collection of the man behind The Terminator, Aliens and Avatar, reproducing images from his boyhood sketchbook (plus such delights as a Space Mummy horror comic he drew in the eighth grade), poster art for low-budget movies, and sketches of creations as the Alien Queen and the Power Loader from Aliens. It also includes concept artwork for never-realised projects like his space opera Xenogenesis. All are accompanied by fascinating commentary from the man himself. 

Tech Noir: The Art of James Cameron is available to buy now (RRP £54.99), but thanks to Titan Books we have two copies to give away. To put your name in the hat for the chance to win one, simply answer the question below. 

The cover of the book Tech Noir: The Art of James Cameron.

(Image credit: Titan Books)