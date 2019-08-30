Win new documentary Memory: the Origins of Alien

Ridley Scott's classic sci-fi horror Alien is celebrating its 40th anniversary this year, and there's a new documentary looking into the origins of the film.

Made with the collaboration of screenwriter Dan O'Bannon's widow, it makes use of little-seen materials from his archives, looking at not only the films and comics which inspired him, but also the film's connections to such things as Egyptian mythology, parasitology, and the art of Francis Bacon. It also rounds up cast and crew to discuss the making of the film, with a particular focus on the infamous Chestburster sequence.

Memory: the Origins of Alien is in selected cinemas from 30 August, and available on DVD and On Demand from September 2. Thanks to Dogwoof we have five DVDs to give away. To put your name in the hat for the chance to win one, simply answer the question below.

