Win new Doctor Who book The Wintertime Paradox

Scratching your head about what to get a young 'un who loves Doctor Who for Christmas? The Wintertime Paradox could be just the thing.

Suitable for kids of around 9-12, it features 12 Christmas-themed short stories. One, for example, sees Davros and the Doctor meeting for three Christmases, on different planets, across time and space. In another, the Plasmavores pay a visit to a little girl in Dublin. Other tales feature Missy solving murders in 1909 and Madame Vastra fighting a cyborg. There's also a bonus story tied into the Time Lord Victorious event. Author Dave Rudden was also behind the previous Doctor Who story collection Twelve Angels Weeping.

Doctor Who: The Wintertime Paradox is available to buy now, in hardback, ebook and audiobook formats. Thanks to Puffin we have 10 hardback copies (RRP £12.99) to give away. To put your name in the hat for the chance to win one, simply answer the question below.