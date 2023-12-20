Win documentaries about RoboCop and Robert Englund!

If you love RoboCop – Paul Verhoeven’s classic 1987 tale of a cyborg law enforcer in a crime-ridden near-future Detroit – then you really need to check out RoboDoc. First aired on the Icon Film Channel, this four-part documentary (subtitled The Creation of RoboCop) couldn’t be more comprehensive. It runs for almost five hours, with no narrative tangent or piece of trivia deemed too obscure, and features an impressive array of talking heads, from lowly behind-the-scenes technicians to director Paul Verhoeven and star Peter Weller – many of whom are remarkably candid. SFX’s reviewer loved it, awarding it five stars and calling it “the ultimate treasure trove for fans”.

The series is now available to buy on a Collector’s Edition Blu-ray, which comes with 60 minutes of bonus features, plus an A4 poster and four art cards. We have three copies to give away – and we’re bundling them with another recent documentary: Hollywood Dreams & Nightmares: The Robert Englund Story, which sees the star of A Nightmare On Elm Street holding forth in his inimitable style – not only delivering anecdotes about Freddy Krueger but, for example, the time he gave Mark Hamill stolen script pages to convince him to audition for Star Wars, and the day he shot Burt Reynolds’s wig off!

Three lucky winners will receive Blu-rays of both docs. To put your name in the hat for the chance to win this great prize, simply answer the question below.

Please note: this competition is open to UK residents only.