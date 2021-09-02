Win a Prophecy Blu-ray

John Frankenheimer directed some outstanding, award-winning films in his time, including Birdman of Alcatraz, The Manchurian Candidate and French Connection II – but did you know that he also helmed a graphically violent creature feature?

In 1979's Prophecy, a couple researching the impact of the lumber industry on the environment in Maine investigate a series of bizarre, grisly deaths. Let's cut to the chase, shall we: there's a mutant grizzly bear out there.



A favourite of Quentin Tarantino, who's said "I have a soft spot in my heart for this stupid-ass movie", Prophecy was recently released on Blu-ray in the UK for the first time. Extras include two commentary tracks and new interviews with the screenwriter and the guy in the bear suit.

