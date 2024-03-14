Win a new book about Star Trek

By Ian Berriman
published

We have five copies of Star Trek: Discovering the TV Series to give away

Back at the start of 2022, SF fan, podcaster and Big Finish writer Tom Salinsky decided to embark on a two-year mission to watch everything from the first episode of Star Trek (original series) to the finale of Enterprise (including the movies) – viewing one every day, in transmission order. 

To record the process, he also wrote reviews of everything he watched. The book Star Trek: Discovering the TV Series covers the first part of this marathon binge, covering Kirk and co’s ‘60s adventures, The Animated Series, The Next Generation, and the first six big-screen outings. As well as Salinsky’s critical assessments it also includes contributions from fans, authors and actors, who give their take on favourite episodes. 

Set for publication on 30 March, Star Trek: Discovering the TV Series is available to pre-order now (RRP £20), but we have five copies to give away. To put your name in the hat for the chance to win one, simply answer the question below.

