Win a Meta Quest 3 and Arizona Sunshine 2 bundle with game code

Thanks to our friends at Vertigo Games, we have an exciting competition to give away a Meta Quest 3 and an Arizona Sunshine 2 bundle that includes a copy of the game in addition to a bunch of merch. If you've been waiting to really sink your teeth into gaming in virtual reality, here's your chance!

To enter for a chance of winning, simply follow the instructions in the form below:

You're not likely to see this particular pack of swag show up elsewhere very frequently. It includes a burger branding stamp, some anti-zombie gear, the protagonist's gloves, a Where's Waldo-style book that's "Where's Buddy" instead, and more.

For those that might not know, Arizona Sunshine 2 is (as the name implies) the much-anticipated sequel to Arizona Sunshine from Vertigo Games. Players must navigate and survive an apocalyptic, zombie-filled Arizona when their good four-legged buddy named Buddy using everything from flamethrowers to machetes to make it through. And there's even co-op!

All you have to do to be in with a chance of winning is fill in the above form and make sure you're following @GamesRadar on Twitter. The competition closes on December 14 at midnight UK time, and after that, we'll contact the winner.

The competition closes on December 14, 2023. By taking part, you agree to be bound by the competition rules: http://www.futureplc.com/competition-rules/. Entries must be received by midnight on December 14, 2023 (UK time). Open to US residents aged 18 years and over. There will be one winner, entitled to one Meta Quest 3 and an Arizona Sunshine 2 bundle, which includes a copy of the game among other goodies. The prize is non-transferable and non-refundable. There is no cash alternative.