Win a Garth Marenghi book!

By Ian Berriman
published

We have 10 copies of Garth Marenghi's TerrorTome to give away

The work of Garth Marenghi – author, dreamweaver, visionary, plus actor – may be known to you from Garth Marenghi's Darkplace, his groundbreaking horror TV show whose long-lost tapes were finally dusted off for broadcast by Channel Four in 2004. Now it's time to enter the world of his imagination again, with Garth Marenghi's TerrorTome, the long-awaited new book that has had people on horror forums raving "These three tales of terror by Garth Marenghi are... quality".

In "Type-Face", a legendary horror writer strikes an unwise deal with a demonic typewriter. In "Bride Of Bone" a skeletal serial killer is on the loose in the town of Stalkford. And in "The Dark Fractions" the protagonist must deal with a rampaging force of devilish doppelgangers. 

Of course (furtively looks around and whispers to the reader) Garth Marenghi doesn't really exist. He's the brainchild of Matthew Holness, and a hilariously egotistical creation. SFX's reviewer loved the book, saying, "Holness has such a precise command of language and a total understanding of his character's insecurities, passive aggression and venal desires that it's impossible not to hear Marenghi speaking while you're reading."

Garth Marenghi's TerrorTome is available from 3 November, as a hardback, ebook or audiobook. Thanks to Hodder Studio we have 10 hardback copies to give away. To put your name in the hat for the chance to win one, simply answer the question below. 

