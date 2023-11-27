Win a Doctor Who roleplaying game!

Fancy creating and acting out your own Doctor Who adventures? Then you need Cubicle 7’s Doctors And Daleks – a Doctor Who RPG based on the Dungeons & Dragons fifth edition gameplay system.

Three books have been released so far – initially in digital form, and now as hardbacks. The Player’s Guide includes the core rules needed for character creation and suchlike, along with a history of the Doctor’s universe and recommendations for creating adventures. Alien Archive is a guidebook to alien civilisations and creatures which the Doctor has encountered. Finally, there’s a four-part campaign centred on an ancient being seeking to extend its evil dominion over the galaxy... (For more information, visit cubicle7games.com).



One winner will receive a Collector’s Edition set including all three books. Five runners-up will get a copy of the Player’s Guide. To put your name in the hat for the chance to win one, simply answer the question below.

PLEASE NOTE: This competition is only open to entrants in the UK.