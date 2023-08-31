Win '70s sci-fi art book Worlds Beyond Time

Adam Rowe's new book Worlds Beyond Time (subtitle: Sci-Fi Art of the 1970s) makes a rather bold claim: that '70s sci-fi art was "the peak of artistic achievement". Mind you, if you're a fan of the likes of Chris Foss, Frank Frazetta and Syd Mead, you might well agree with him.

Split into eight chapters, further subdivided into sections which focus on a particular artist, subject matter or well-worn visual trope, and drawing on not just the covers of paperback novels but also magazines like Analog, movie concept art, LP covers and so on, it's the sort of book that's a pleasure to dip in and out of. Best clear a space on your coffee table.

Worlds Beyond Time: Sci-Fi Art of the 1970s is available to buy now (RRP £30), but thanks to Abrams we have three copies to give away. To put your name in the hat for the chance to win one, simply answer the question below.