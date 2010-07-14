Why Alan Wake needs a sequel

It%26rsquo;s official: it seems like Remedy%26rsquo;s ace physiological horror has sold like hardcore grot at a church car boot sale. Indeed, the game has allegedly onlyshifted 145, 000 copies in the US so far. And that has us worried.

Now, we don%26rsquo;t want to start assaulting you over the head with Okami guilt, but Alan Wake deserves to be played. And no Johnny Wisenheimer, it ain%26rsquo;t an average game. Dynasty Warriors 63 is average. Moreover, despite its poor sales, it deserves a sequel for all these reasons we just done wrote below.

Oh, and if don't like SPOILERS, we suggest against scrolling down yonder. Don't say we didn't warn you.