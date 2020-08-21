Where is Xur? Destiny 2 Xur location and Exotics, August 21 - August 25

Where is Xur? This weekend, Xur can be found in the Winding Cove in the EDZ. Look for him north of the Winding Cove landing zone on a cliff by a crashed ship. Xur will stick around until reset time on Tuesday, August 25.

You can find all of the Exotics that Xur is selling below. Even if you already own an Exotic he's selling, be sure to check out Xur's roll. If you only have a collection roll on yours, it's definitely worth picking up a new one from Xur. You should also buy his Exotic engram, as it guarantees a new Exotic if your collection is incomplete (quest Exotics notwithstanding).