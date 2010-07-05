What would you rather have: 3D or better looking games?

Most of the people that have been lucky enough to sample Nintendo's new 3DS handheld have been impressed by what they've seen. The glassesless 3D works and the games look pretty. So it's happy faces all round, right?

Yes. BUT. Anarticle on IGN saysthis: "Developers working on the system say that if they were developing a 3DS game that didn't use 3D, they could theoretically use the extra processing power for additional texture passes and more complex object and environment geometry, or even up a frame rate from 30 frames per second to 60."



Above: Would you trade 3D for an even sweeter looking Kid Icarus on Nintendo's new handheld?

I think what's being said there is that a 3DS game not using 3D would look prettier than if it was using 3D. And while I am hyped about the prospect of handheld gaming in three dimensions, another bit of me thinks that if it meant the game ran smoother and looked altogether nicer on the eyes, I'd be just as happy playing a 3DS game without any 3D.

It's an interesting dilemma and worth opening up to the informed patrons of GamesRadar. So, what would you rather have: 3D in your 3DS games? Or better looking 3DS games, but with no 3D?

July 5, 2010