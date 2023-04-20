A viral TikTok trend sees people turning their lives into Wes Anderson movies

Wes Anderson has become the internet’s newest viral sensation as users mimic his filmmaking style. People have been turning everyday moments of their lives into mini-movies, and the results are pretty incredible.

Set mostly to The French Dispatch soundtrack ('Obituary' by Alexandre Desplat to be exact), TikTokers have been using symmetry, orange and blue hues, and unique backdrops to capture Anderson's style. There are also plenty of shots of people looking straight at the camera as it zooms in on their faces, as well as use of specific time stamps and fonts in title cards.

Currently, the music has been used more than 11,000 times with people filming videos in Paris, London, and even a particularly poignant one from Ukraine. Twitter user Zoë Crowther collated some of the best videos in a viral thread (opens in new tab), which has already drawn more than 28,000 likes.

@keithafadi (opens in new tab) I’ve recently discovered Wes Anderson and his films so here’s a quick & fun little video for this trend ♬ Obituary - Alexandre Desplat (opens in new tab)

Among those she selected to include is a short from TikToker Keith Afadi entitled 'Lunch At Honest Burger With My Wife' which has been liked more than 1.4 million times on the platform. Another called 'If Wes Anderson Made A Movie In Ukraine', created by user Valerisssh, uses the trend to shed light on the Russian invasion of her country – and has been liked more than 300,000 times.

Even actor Michael Barrymore is at it too with a video titled 'West London Saturday Morning Nothing To Do (opens in new tab)'. This sees him having breakfast, heading to a laundromat, and picking out some particularly aesthetically pleasing cereal.

This isn’t the first time that The Royal Tenenbaums director has inspired social media either. The Instagram account Accidentally Wes Anderson (opens in new tab) posts pictures of locations that feel like they’d fit perfectly in the filmmaker's aesthetic. This even inspired a book authorized by Anderson himself.

The director's new movie Asteroid City is out later this year and will make its debut at Cannes Film Festival. For more upcoming movies, check out all of the 2023 movie release dates.