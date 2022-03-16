Watch two of Elden Ring's most powerful bosses go head-to-head

A new Elden Ring mod pits two of the game's toughest bosses against each other.

Forget the Batman vs Superman debate; have you ever wondered who would win in a fight between Malenia, Blade of Miquella and Starscourge Radahn?

YouTube channel Garden of Eyes has shared a video that shows these two epic Elden Ring bosses engaged in a brutal battle. Both Radahn and Malenia are considered some of Elden Ring's most formidable opponents, able to break even the most proficient Elden Ring players. And they certainly don't hold back when it comes to wailing on each other.

Radahn's massive attack range means he's able to land epic crushing bows against Malenia, but the Goddess of Rot has incredible speed and life-stealing attacks on her side.

The fight takes place over three rounds with a bonus round that shows an overpowered Malenia destroying Radahn in less than 20 seconds. You can see who gets crowned champion of the Lands Between in the video below.

Garden of Eyes is no stranger to pitting From Software's heavyweights against each other. They've also created mods that show some cross-game boss action, including Bloodborne's Lady Maria duking it out against Dark Souls 3 boss Pontiff Sulyvahn.

This is Garden of Eyes' first Elden Ring boss vs boss mod, and the creator has plans for more battles between the fiercest fighters in the Lands Between.

Both Radahn and Malenia are (thankfully) optional boss fights. Check out our guide to all the Elden Ring main bosses required to beat the story.