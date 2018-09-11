Watch the first 30 minutes of Assassin's Creed Odyssey gameplay here (major spoiler free)

We're less than a month away from the launch of Assassin's Creed Odyssey, and we couldn't be more excited. Whether it's the big naval battles, huge open world to explore, the choice of two rather awesome protagonists, branching storylines or just some good ol' roof-climbing, hay bale-diving action, there's plenty to get your Spartan blood pumping.

Luckily enough though, there's a way to get a sneak peek of the action right here on GamesRadar+. We've been hands-on with the first eight hours of the game - which you can read all about in our Assassin's Creed Odyssey preview - and you can watch the first 30 minutes of the game here in the video above.

We've taken out some of the cutscenes that reveal major story spoilers (seriously big ones too), but you'll get a great sense of the scale, beauty, and complex RPG systems of the game from this hearty chunk.

Go on, give it a watch and just prepare yourself to be super excited.

Just as a reminder, Assassin's Creed Odyssey is coming out on October 5 for PS4, Xbox One and PC. You get the choice of playing as Kassandra or Alexios, exiled Spartans looking to reunite their family on their own odyssey. Get it? Ah go on, just watch the video.