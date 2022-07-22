Watch 10 minutes of Resident Evil 4 as a PS1 game

If you've ever wondered what Resident Evil 4 would look like as a PS1 game, this fan-made demake gives you a pretty darn good idea.

The mod is still in its early stages, but it already looks really authentic to Resident Evil circa 1998, and the best part is, it's actually designed to be playable on "any system that can run PlayStation 1 games." A lot of demakes are just for fun and aren't intended to actually be played, so it's exciting to know we might one day actually get to play this. Though, its talented creator, Biohazard España, says "the future of this project is yet to be determined."

Most impressively, the mod has only been in development for less than a month. Over on Twitter (opens in new tab), the developer explains that it isn't meant to be a shot-for-shot demake of the original game, but rather a unique version that imagines what Resident Evil 4 might've looked like if it was developed during the PS1 era. That's why you'll notice big changes like the over-the-shoulder point of view being traded for the fixed-camera perspective of those older Resident Evil games.

Whether or not we get to play it one day, it's still ridiculously cool seeing someone rewind the clock on such a classic Resident Evil game. Plus, there's just something in the visually restrictive camera angles, sparse sound effects, and hollow tapping of footsteps against the ground that ratchets up the tension here even just watching on a computer screen.

Though it's unplayable, this Elden Ring SNES demake is a treat to look at.