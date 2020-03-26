Wastelanders Fallout 76 DLC will release a week later than originally planned

Bethesda has announced the free Fallout 76 Wastelanders expansion will now release a week later than originally planned on April 14.

First set to release on April 7, Bethesda posted the announcement on Twitter and its official website, citing that the shift to remote working as a result of the "critical situation we are all in" has changed the way the studio has been able to work. "This has affected our ability to do the final testing we need for Wastelanders," Bethesda states, "and we must move the release date a week."

Wastelanders Release Update pic.twitter.com/h5Rxn359r4March 26, 2020

The free expansion is set to bring NPCs to the wasteland setting of Appalachia in Fallout 76. When Fallout 76 first released, one of the biggest criticisms the game received was that it felt too soulless and empty with the absence of NPCs. You would have to go about collecting quests from holotapes and terminals, for the most part. The DLC is coming to Xbox One, PS4, and PC and will be available to anyone who owns any edition of the game.

Wastelanders will also bring back some of the more traditional role-playing aspects of the series, with more dialogue options and choices that matter. On top of that, the DLC will also introduce a new main questline, as well as new romanceable characters. Essentially the Wastelanders will breathe a breath of fresh air into the post-apocalyptic setting and will give players more than enough reason to dive right back into the adventure. The delay to Wastelanders is perfectly understandable, and Bethesda expresses that it has been working hard to minimize the delay as much as possible.

