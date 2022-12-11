Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 shows off its gameplay for the first time

Focus and Saber Interactive have given us our first peek at gameplay from their upcoming action game, Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2.

Starring Vikings' Clive Standen as Lieutenant Titus, Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 sees you "embody a Space Marine, a superhuman warrior who protects humanity from untold horrors, in brutally efficient third-person action".

"Expect the distinctively fast and fluid game feel from best-in-class studio Saber Interactive - the team and engine behind World War Z," the blurb teases. Check out the action yourself in the trailer below:

That's not all we found out on Thursday night, either; the Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 Collector's Edition is now available to pre-order. For $250 / £230 you'll get the game on the platform of your choice, as well as a steelbook cover, a 64-page book detailing the art and making of Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2, and a 21 cm resin statuette of Lieutenant Titus fighting a Tyranid.

You can see it all showcased in this handy video:

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 is set to release on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X - no last gen versions, I'm afraid - sometime in 2023.

