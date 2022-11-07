Voting for the Golden Joystick Awards Ultimate Game of the Year is now open

Voting for most of the categories in the Golden Joystick Awards 2022 has now closed, but you've got one last chance to have your say - plus claim a free gaming ebook worth $8.99 / £8.99.

For the next five days, you can cast your vote for 'Ultimate Game of the Year', picking the best of the best of 2022. You'll have to move fast though, as voting is only open until 15:00 PST/ 18:00 EST/ 23:00 GMT this Friday, November 11. To vote head to the dedicated Golden Joystick Awards voting page, right here at GamesRadar+.

Check out the nominees below:

Elden Ring

Gran Turismo 7

Horizon Forbidden West

Immortality

Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope

God of War: Ragnarok

Return to Monkey Island

Teardown

Xenoblade Chronicles 3

Bayonetta 3

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2

Neon White

The winner will be revealed alongside those from the other awards categories on Tuesday, November 22, 2022. The virtual awards show will be broadcast on all major streaming platforms including Twitch and YouTube and GamesRadar+ at 12:00 PST / 15:00 EST / 20:00 GMT.

If you want to be sure your favourite title walks away with the top prize, make sure to cast your vote before voting closes this Friday. Some of the other categories have been hotly contested, with just a handful of players making the difference between first and second place, so you could make the difference.

How to claim a free gaming ebook worth $8.99 / £8.99

To claim a free gaming ebook from the selection of titles pictured above worth $8.99 / £8.99, all you need to do is vote for your Ultimate Game of the Year and enter your email address when prompted once voting is complete. We will contact you in due course so you can select the gaming ebook of your choice.

