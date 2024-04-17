Spider-Man, Wolverine, Deadpool and other Marvel heroes land on the VIZ Manga app

A couple of years back, VIZ Media and Marvel Comics joined forces to put a fresh manga spin on some of the superhero giant's most popular characters. Now those stories have found a permanent home on the VIZ Manga digital service.

Subscribers to VIZ Manga are now able to access the stories Deadpool: Samurai, Wolverine: Snikt!, Spider-Man: Fake Red, and Marvel's Secret Reverse. A second wave featuring Spider-Man: Octo-Girl, and the manga adaptation of X-Men: The Manga: Remastered will be added in the Fall.

Here's a quick breakdown of the stories included.

(Image credit: Marvel Comics / Viz Media)

Deadpool: Samurai by Sanshiro Kasama sees Deadpool arrive on Tokyo where he is invited by Iron Man to join the Avengers' new Samurai Squad. What could possibly go wrong?!

Wolverine: Snikt! by Tsutomu Nihei. Wolverine must fight to save the last surviving humans in a dimension overrun by deadly robotic organisms. Marvel's statement asks the question, "Will he manage to save the day and keep his own humanity, or will he lose himself to the berserker rage deep inside him?"

Spider-Man: Fake Red by Yusuke Osawa follows high schooler Yu, who finds one of Spider-Man's costumes and pretends to be the wall-crawler, until some of Peter Parker's enemies come looking for Spider-Man...

(Image credit: Marvel Comics / Viz Media)

Marvel's Secret Reverse by Yu-Gi-Oh! creator Kazuki Takahashi. Iron Man and Spider-Man team up as Tony Stark travels to Japan and encounters the mysterious CEO of a games company who may not be all they appear to be.

Spider-Man: Octo-Girl by Hideyuki Furuhashi. Doctor Octopus falls into a coma and when he awakes, his consciousness is now in the body of a middle school girl in Tokyo.

X-Men: The Manga: Remastered by Hiroshi Higuchi. A newly remastered version of the X-Men: The Animated Series adaptation. The manga has been out of print for years, but gets a digital reissue here with a print edition also forthcoming.

