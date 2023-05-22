Vin Diesel says Fast & Furious spinoffs are in the works

Vin Diesel says a plethora of Fast and Furious spinoffs are in the works.

"I started developing the female spinoff...in 2017 with other spinoffs, and the sooner I deliver the finale, the sooner I can launch all the spinoffs," Diesel told Variety. The female-led spin-off was first confirmed in 2019 with Nicole Perlman (Guardians of the Galaxy), Lindsey Beer (Chaos Walking), and Geneva Robertson-Dworet (Tomb Raider, Captain Marvel) set to pen the script.

The franchise's first spinoff, Hobbs & Shaw, hit theaters in 2019 and starred Jason Statham and Dwayne Johnson as an unlikely duo tasked with taking down a dangerous villain. The animated series Fast & Furious: Spy Racers ran for six seasons on Netflix. Two short films, The Turbo Charged Prelude for 2 Fast 2 Furious and Los Bandoleros were also created to bridge the franchise's chronological gap.

Fast 10 stars Diesel, Jason Momoa, Charlize Theron, Nathalie Emmanuel, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Sung Kang, Brie Larson, Daniela Melchior, and Ludacris.

Spinoffs aside, Fast 10 is hardly the end for the franchise, with Diesel 'confirming' that the planned two-part finale may now be a trilogy: "Going into making this movie, the studio had asked if this could be a two-parter, and after the studio saw this and when they saw part one, they said, 'Could we make Fast X the finale, a trilogy?'"

