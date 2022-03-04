Vikings: Valhalla creator reveals "endgame" plans for the Netflix series

Vikings: Valhalla creator Jeb Stuart has revealed a potential end point for Netflix’s new historical series.

GamesRadar+ asked Stuart about his plans for the future of the show. His reply? "I think there are definitely more stories out there. If I had my druthers, I’d love to get 1066."

That isn’t a date plucked out of thin air. Valhalla may begin in 1002 with the VIkings retaliating after the St Brice’s Day Massacre, but 1066 marks the downfall of their people. That’s punctuated by the ascendancy of William the Conqueror, the first Norman King of England.

For Stuart, it would be a neat throughline for the entire franchise, which includes the original six-seasons show that began at the birth of the Viking age in 793. But it will take more than the current Netflix order of three seasons (H/T Entertainment Weekly ) to get the job done.

"If we think about the original Vikings, it starts with the Lindisfarne [attack in 793]," Stuart says. "Most historians think that the end of the Vikings era is 1066. I’d love to do that. For me, that’ll take more than three seasons."

"It would be [the endgame]. There’s a lot of great history out there, an enormous amount of growth on all these characters."

For more on our conversation with Jeb Stuart, check out our complete spoiler breakdown of the first season. If you’re more forward-thinking, then there’s our guide to Vikings: Valhalla season 2 to pore over. Plus, here are the best Netflix shows you should be watching next.